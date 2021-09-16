Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 377,092 shares of company stock worth $232,720,961. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.65.

Shares of REGN opened at $652.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $622.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

