Zano (ZANO) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Zano has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and approximately $344,366.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00006330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.09 or 1.00092029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.91 or 0.00926894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.52 or 0.00444834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00297359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,847,233 coins and its circulating supply is 10,817,733 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZANOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.