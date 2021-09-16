Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.70 ($51.41).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €42.14 ($49.58) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 144.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.