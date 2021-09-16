Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

