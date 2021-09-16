Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

VRT opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

