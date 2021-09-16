Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €153.36 ($180.43).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €136.06 and its 200-day moving average is €129.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a twelve month high of €158.05 ($185.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

