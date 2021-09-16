Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 116,306 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $30.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

