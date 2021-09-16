Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

