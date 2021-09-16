3,415 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 72.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 107,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

