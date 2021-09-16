Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 48,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 77.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

