Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 439.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

