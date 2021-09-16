Smith Moore & CO. Has $596,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

DE opened at $359.77 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $210.18 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

