Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

BIIB opened at $299.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

