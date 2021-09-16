Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Position Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA opened at $329.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.90 and its 200-day moving average is $295.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total transaction of $14,638,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,303,434 shares of company stock valued at $426,520,549. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.