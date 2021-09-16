Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 32,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $341.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average of $324.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

