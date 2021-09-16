Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,214,000 after purchasing an additional 137,211 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $299.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

