Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $62.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

