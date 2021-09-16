Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 815 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

