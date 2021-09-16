Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

