Marcum Wealth LLC Has $357,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

