Larson Financial Group LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

