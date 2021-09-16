Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.
SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.
Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
