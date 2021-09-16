Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

