Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $273.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

