Ethic Inc. Buys 4,928 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

