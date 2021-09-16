Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 952 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 80.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 865,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 385,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $1,126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after buying an additional 53,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,126,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

