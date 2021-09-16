Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $77,730,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth $53,544,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

NYSE ALL opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

