Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE ICE opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.26. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

