Ethic Inc. Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $183.65 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

