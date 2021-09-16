Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,922 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,362,110. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CRSP opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

