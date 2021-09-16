Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.