Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of SPG opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

