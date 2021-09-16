Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Seagen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

