Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.