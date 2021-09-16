Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CROX. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. Crocs has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $157.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

