PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.