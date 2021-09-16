National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,367 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,517,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $472,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,663 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 352.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 302,598 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -362.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

