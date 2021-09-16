KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Trading Down 1%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.05 and last traded at $46.05. Approximately 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGHPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

