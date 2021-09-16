Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Trading Down 0.1%

Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 99,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

About Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

