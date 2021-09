Reitmans (TSE:RET) Trading Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 22,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Reitmans Company Profile (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

