Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $104.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.63.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI opened at $109.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.