TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMVWY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

