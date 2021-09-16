Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in August

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,553.0 days.

TSPCF stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Cleanaway Waste Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.