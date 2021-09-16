$1.43 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $177.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.