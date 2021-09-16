Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Down 0.8%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

