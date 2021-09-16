GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Up 3.6%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.50 and last traded at $228.33. 633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day moving average of $250.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.