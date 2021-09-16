Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LEMIF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
About Leading Edge Materials
