Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEMIF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

