Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Down 84.1% in August

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLCA. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,767,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,900,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,613,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.