Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The stock has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

