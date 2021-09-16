Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.41% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.