FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.