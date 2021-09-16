FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.